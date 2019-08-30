71-year-old man sentenced for Carmel Valley cannabis cultivation operation

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

A Monterey County man has been sentenced for a cannabis cultivation operation discovered at his Carmel Valley Road home in June 2018.

71-year-old Arthur Bright Jr. received a three-year probation sentence and was ordered to serve 90 days jail.

The illegal cultivation was discovered by the Department of Fish and Wildlife via air.

A search warrant was executed on the property and three separate grows were located. Officials say Bright claimed he was growing medical marijuana for himself but the amount growing, over 500 plants, far exceeded the amount allowed.

Additionally, they say the grow operations were drawing water from a stream via gas generator. The streams in the area flow into the Arroyo Seco, which in turn feed the Salinas River.

Commercial cannabis cultivation is highly regulated, and this includes obtaining permission from the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Board to ensure that the operation will not negatively impact the waters of the State, including ground and surface water.

Mr. Bright had not enrolled his cultivation operation with the Water Quality Board.

Even without environmental violations, anyone wishing to grow cannabis must make sure they understand all the local and state requirements. Monterey County requires those growing over six plants, even if approved by a physician, to register with the County. Anyone with questions should visit the Monterey County Cannabis Website.

Anyone aware of an illegal cannabis activity is encouraged to call 1-833-WEED-TIP (1-833-933-3847).