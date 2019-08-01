News

8-year-old girl delivers cookies to law enforcement investigating Gilroy shooting

GILROY, Calif. - San Benito County Sheriff's deputies and an officer with Capitola police met a girl delivering cookies to first responders at Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy on Wednesday.

8-year-old Arianne Jauch lives near the site of Sunday's shooting and brought the cookies to the law enforcement keeping her neighborhood safe.

"It was all her idea. She sees all of the police from everywhere and the FBI and ATF, and she wanted to make something nice, cause you guys are away from your families so that you can help ours," said Arianne's mother Aicha.

In a social media post by the San Benito County Sheriff's Office, they said Arianne's father served in the military, and because of that she has a special place in her heart for first responders.

Deputies said it was an amazing example of selflessness that made their day.

