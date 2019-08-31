9 displaced after structure fire in Santa Cruz

Courtesy Santa Cruz Fire Department

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - The Santa Cruz Fire Department is investigating the cause of a structure fire that occurred on Storey Street in Santa Cruz on Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 8:41 a.m.

Flames were seen coming from the roof and fire was observed in a bedroom on the second floor.

The fire was fully extinguished after approximately 15 minutes.

Nine occupants were displaced and the Red Cross is providing care and support.

The fire is currently classified as unintentional and not suspicious in nature.

The Santa Cruz Fire Department is urging all residents to make sure they have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in their homes and to practice exit drills.