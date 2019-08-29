Additional Gilroy shooting victim identified, number of injured rises to 20

GILROY, Calif. - Gilroy police said an additional gunshot wound victim from the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting has been identified.

Police said the 58-year-old man had a grazing gunshot wound to his head and needed stitches. The new victim brings the total number of people hit by gunfire to 20, and that number includes the three victims who died.

Gilroy Police Capt. Joseph Deras said the shooter was standing to the side of the 58-year-old man and "had he coughed or sneezed or just moved at all" sideways or backward, "that round would have just struck him square in the head."

Deras said police were aware of the man and had been trying to reach him when he contacted police earlier this week. The captain said authorities are still processing evidence and going through video footage- including from police body cameras- and witness statements.

The police department believes it has identified all gunshot wound victims, but asks that anyone with information about more victims calls Gilroy police at 408-846-0350.