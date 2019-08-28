News

Advisories lifted at Stillwater Cove and Lovers Point Beach

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 03:16 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 03:42 PM PDT

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - UPDATE 8/28/2019 3:40 p.m. A beach advisory issued for Stillwater Cove in Pebble Beach and Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove has been lifted. The Monterey County Health Department said bacteria is back at safe levels.

 

PREVIOUS STORY: The Monterey County Health Department has posted advisories at Stillwater Cove in Pebble Beach and Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove because of high bacteria levels.

The beaches will be closed until the bacteria are at a safe level.

Higher bacteria levels could be caused by marine life or other animals, rainfall runoff, storm drains or human activity.

For more information, you can call the Monterey Peninsula Beaches hotline at 831-755-4599.

