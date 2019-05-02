News

Airline employee calls police officer a "killer"

Posted: May 02, 2019 12:44 PM PDT

MEMPHIS, TN - An American Airlines employee is in hot water after he is seen on camera calling a police officer a "killer."

According to WREG in Memphis, it started at an airport there. A New Jersey family's luggage was lost when their flight was redirected. Theresia Tirado, a police officer's wife, says they went to customer service to find out where it was, and says he was not helpful.

Tirado says her husband told the attendant he was "basically useless" and he started ranting about his children being doctors and lawyers. Tirado's husband then told him he was a police officer.

That's when Tirado says the attendent told them that because he is a cop, he is a killer. Her husband started recording the exchange after that.

American Airlines did not say if the employee was reprimanded, but said in a statement in part, "What we see in the video is extremely concerning. In our culture, every interaction with a customer or team member should be grounded in respect."

The airline has apologized to the family, but is not releasing anymore information.

There isn't any video of the conversation leading up to the incident.

