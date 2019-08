Alexandria Ocasio Cortez plays with penguin at Monterey Bay Aquarium

MONTEREY, Calif. - A video shared on social media by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) shows a fun moment between her and a penguin at the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

The aquarium shared the video that shows her playing with the penguin by going back and forth in front of the glass while it follows her.

The aquarium said Ocasio-Cortez went as a regular visitor over the weekend.