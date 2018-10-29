Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old girl

News

VANCOUVER, WA - UPDATE 10/28/2018 5:49 p.m. Police believe a mother who abducted her 4-year-old daughter may be taking her to Mexico.

It started Thursday when Esmeralda Lopez went to a court-supervised visit to see her daughter Aranza.

Aranza has been in foster care since she was removed from her mother's care in 2017.

Esmeralda said she was taking her daughter to the bathroom and took off with her. Police do not know how she got away.

CPS did not call police until four hours after they disappeared.

The California Highway Patrol issued the alert because it's believed they are moving south.

Esmeralda was last seen driving a 2005 Chevy Cobalt with Washington plates "BLK 1552."

 

PREVIOUS STORY: An Amber Alert has been issued in several California counties for 4-year-old Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez.

She was abducted from Vancouver, WA on October 25.

Aranza is a Hispanic girl with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The suspect is 21-year-old Esmeralda Lynn Lopez. She's a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She's about 5 feet tall and 138 lbs.

The suspect was last seen driving a 2005 Chevy Cobalt with Washington license plate number BLK 1552.

If you see Aranza or Esmeralda, you're asked to call 911.

Counties the Amber Alert was sent to include Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito.

