News

Ammonia leak at Taylor Farms prompts evacuations

By:

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 01:29 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 02:25 PM PDT

SALINAS, Calif. - UPDATE: Sunday, July 28th, 2:17 p.m. Evacuations have been lifted at Taylor Farms in Salinas. The Salinas Fire Department said this comes nearly two hours after they received a call about an ammonia leak at the center.

HAZMAT, Monterey County Health Department, Salinas Fire, Seaside Fire, and Salinas Police all responded to the incident.

The Salinas Fire Department said employees were doing routine maintenance on a valve when it failed and caused the leak. 

All employees were evacuated safely.

PREVIOUS STORY: Evacuations are in place due to an ammonia leak at Taylor Farms in Salinas, according to Salinas police.

Salinas police and firefighters are currently on the scene.

Road closures on Hansen Street have been lifted.

This is a developing story. 

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

Take a look at Bicycling Magazine's most recent list of most bike-friendly cities.

Read More »
On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

Henry Ford is born, the host nation captures the very first World Cup, the USS Indianapolis sinks into shark-infested waters, and Hoffa goes missing, all on this day.

Read More »
Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

Families spent the day posing with giant replicas of heads of garlic, listening to music and tasting all-things garlic.

Read More »
20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets

Are you driving a ticket magnet? Click on to see if your current ride ranks about the 20 most ticketed cars on the road.

Read More »