Ammonia leak at Taylor Farms prompts evacuations

SALINAS, Calif. - UPDATE: Sunday, July 28th, 2:17 p.m. Evacuations have been lifted at Taylor Farms in Salinas. The Salinas Fire Department said this comes nearly two hours after they received a call about an ammonia leak at the center.

HAZMAT, Monterey County Health Department, Salinas Fire, Seaside Fire, and Salinas Police all responded to the incident.

The Salinas Fire Department said employees were doing routine maintenance on a valve when it failed and caused the leak.

All employees were evacuated safely.

PREVIOUS STORY: Evacuations are in place due to an ammonia leak at Taylor Farms in Salinas, according to Salinas police.

Salinas police and firefighters are currently on the scene.

Road closures on Hansen Street have been lifted.

This is a developing story.