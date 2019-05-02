News

AP: Injured baby burro rescued in Southern California

Posted: May 02, 2019 01:22 PM PDT

Updated: May 02, 2019 01:22 PM PDT

Baby burro rescued in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Authorities say a baby burro found injured and alone on a Southern California road will recover.

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services says the tiny creature was only one or two days old when a resident spotted it Wednesday on a road near his home south of San Bernardino.

Southern California News Group reports there was no sign of the mother or a herd, so residents called animal services.

Officials say the wee donkey's injuries may have been caused by a barbed-wire fence, which may have separated it from its mother.

When it's healthy and old enough, the burro may be put up for adoption.

Despite the growth of cities in inland Southern California, wild donkeys still roam the rumpled landscape 60 miles (100 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.
 

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


