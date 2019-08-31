News

Aptos dog puts car in neutral, rolls down street and hits neighboring wall

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 11:50 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 06:56 PM PDT

APTOS, Calif. - They say every dog has its day and one Aptos dog's was today, as he went on a wild ride!

Neighbors say "Duke" was in the car waiting for his owner when somehow his leash managed to get tangled on the shifter and pulled the car into neutral.

Witnesses say the car then rolled down the street and hit the retaining wall of a neighbor's home.

No one was injured, and the dog appears to be doing great.

KION's Ashley Keehn will have the full story tonight, including how the dog managed to release the shifter without pushing the brake first.

