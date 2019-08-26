News

Aptos High School threat found to be "joke"

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 03:16 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 03:16 AM PDT

APTOS, Calif. - The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office says a potential threat to Aptos High School by a student was found to not be serious.

The Sheriff's Office says the investigation led to an in-depth interview with the supected student. They say it was determined by deptuies that the threat was meant as a joke with no intention to carry out any harmful acts.

The Sheriff's Office says deputies took several other investagtive steps to ensure there was no threat to students, teachers or members of the community. 

The Sheriff's Office says there are no criminal charges pending and the school will further investigate the issue. They say they, as a precautionary measure, they will have numerous deputies at the school Monday.

The Sheriff's Office thanked all concerned students and parents who called in with information.

KION Copyright 2019


