Armed and dangerous suspect arrested in Marina

MARINA, Calif. - UPDATE 12/29/2018 6:02 p.m.

Helicopters, drones, and officers circled Marina's Locke-Paddon Park, Saturday, because of a man with a gun.

Marina Police said the suspect was found at the park after fleeing his, believed, home on the 3100 block of Seacrest Avenue.

The family called police and said that their relative was armed and, potentially, dangerous. His gun is believed to be stolen.

Residents that were nearby to see it happen, said this kind of activity causes worry. "This is a small, family town. There's children. This is a public park. It is. It's very scary," said Marina resident, Alan Ries.

It was a massive response to bring the armed man in. California Highway Patrol, CSUMB, Seaside Police, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, and other agencies all arrived on scene and surrounded the park.

Hours later, around 2:00 p.m., the arrest was made. "Once the subject came out, we engaged him in a negotiation and were able to successfully, with the help of the sheriff's department, negotiate him to surrender peacefully," said Sergeant Andres Rosas of Marina Police Department.

The suspect was taken into custody, unharmed.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they believe the man could have been suicidal. Marina Police said the case is still under investigation.

"We're investigating the original crime that was reported, along with additional charges that resulted because of this incident. We will investigate what needs to be investigated and go from there," said Sergeant Rosas.



UPDATE 12/29/2018 2:27 p.m. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office say the man taken into custody near Reservation Road and Del Monte Blvd. was acting strangely and possibly suicidal.

His family called investigators when they said he was acting strangely at home.

He told the family when he left that it was the last they would see him before leaving.

Officials have not told us whether a crime was committed, but he was considered armed and dangerous.

PREVIOUS STORY: Marina Police and several other agencies have arrested an armed and dangerous suspect near Reservation Road and Del Monte Blvd.

The suspect was originally in Walmart, but he was found by drone near the intersection.

Marina Police, Monterey County Sheriff's Office and Marina fire worked together to make the arrest.

KION's Megan Meier is at the scene and we will continue to update this developing story.