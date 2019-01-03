Armed good samaritan stops shoplifters who threatened store security guard

LOOMIS, Calif. - CBS Sacramento- The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is calling a man with a gun a Good Samaritan after he stopped two shoplifters at a Raley’s in Northern California.

It happened in the parking lot outside of the store around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. A loss prevention security guard spotted 25-year-old Brandon Smith and 23-year-old Elizabeth Almand shoplifting inside the store. Dressed in plain clothing, the guard confronted the couple outside.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said both Smith Almand are from Santa Cruz County.

Lt. Andrew Scott says Smith had a knife and began to struggle with the guard.

“And as they fell to the ground, the male suspect told the female suspect to pick up the knife and to stab the store employee,” Scott said.

That’s when another man entered the picture.

“According to him, he was in the parking lot, heard what occurred, he was sitting in his truck, he came out, saw what was occurring and he intervened,” Scott explained.

Scott told CBS13 the man had a concealed carry weapon or CCW. He pointed the gun at Almand and told her to drop the knife. She did and then he kept her away from the knife until deputies arrived.

The guard’s finger was slashed in the fight, but Placer County Sheriff’s Office is calling the man a “Good Samaritan” who prevented further injury.

Raley’s spokesperson told CBS13 the guard was a trained offer with Camden Security, the company used by Raley’s for loss prevention.

In a statement, Raley’s said: “We are grateful their trained officer was present in this situation and for the Good Samaritan who offered additional support.”

“I’m glad that that person had their CCW and had it with them and took care of it,” said Tina Koenig, who shops at the store.

The gun is registered in Calaveras County, but Scott said he is allowed to travel to Placer County with the CCW, making his permit valid.

“Luckily it did occur the way it occurred and no one was seriously injured,” Scott said.

Deputies recovered the stolen items from the store worth just about $50.

“Clearly, risking someone’s life for $50, it’s crazy!” Scott said.

The suspects are now facing several charges, including robbery, conspiracy, and assault with a deadly weapon.