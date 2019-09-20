Beach advisory lifted at Lovers Point Beach

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. - UPDATED 9/20/2019 12:30 p.m. A beach advisory posted at Lovers Point Beach has been lifted. Bacteria has returned to a safe level.

PREVIOUS STORY: A beach advisory has been posted at Lovers Point Beach due to high bacteria levels. The advisory will be posted until samples show that the bacteria has returned to a safe level.

High bacteria levels have been associated with a higher potential risk for illness.

For more information, you are asked to call Monterey Peninsula Beaches at 831-755-4599.