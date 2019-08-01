News

BETTER ASK BARRY: Back-to-school shopping

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 02:15 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 05:55 PM PDT

Schools will be starting back up soon, and so will back-to-school shopping. It is not something most parents look forward to, but there are ways to ease your stress - and stretch your dollar.

Couponing expert Jenny Martin suggests starting early, picking up a few items each week- and go ahead and get supplies now for the whole year.

"We don't see sales in the spring, so any supplies you think you're going to need, go ahead and get them, maybe even times two," said Jenny Martin, who is a writer for Southern Savers.

Martin suggests that you do not shell out for your child's favorite character. Branded supplies can be three times more expensive.

"A tip - get some stickers and let your kid decorate their own notebook with their favorite character. You're going to save a lot more money than paying for it up front," Martin said.

Most stores will match the prices of competitors, so shop around, and don't forget those coupons. You can find them online or in the Sunday newspaper. They can sometimes be used in addition to store coupons for even more savings.

For items like book bags and binders that tend to take a beating, paying more up front could pay off later.

"Some of the higher-end brands actually have lifetime guarantees. If it falls apart, you take it back to the store, and you get a brand new one for free," Martin said.

Back-to-school sales can beat Black Friday when it comes to computers and other electronics. You could also save on some items with a bigger price tag, like graphing calculators or uniforms, by buying them used.

If you have a question, ask Barry by calling 831-757-6397 or use the share tab at https://www.kion546.com/share.

