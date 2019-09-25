News

Better Ask Barry: Food safety or food waste?

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 12:57 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 06:24 PM PDT

You may be tossing away money every time you clear the dinner table. The average American throws out nearly a pound of food every day. Some of it is perfectly good.

The reasons can vary from picky kids to overstocked pantries and too many leftovers in the fridge.

Another factor is confusion over package labeling, and what “Sell By,” “Use By,” and “Best If Used By” really mean.

With the one exception of baby formula, all three dates refer to a product’s quality or flavor – not if it is safe to eat.

BEST IF USED BY: The food is still edible, but may not be as tasty as before. Those crackers may start to go stale.

SELL BY: Retailers should remove the product from shelves. Again, this is about quality, not safety. Milk, if refrigerated properly, should last five to seven days past its Sell By date.

USE BY: is the last date that guarantees the best quality of a product.

Baby formula is the one product that should be thrown out if the Use By date has passed. After that, nutrients in the formula start to break down.

As a general rule, most canned foods can be safely stored for two to five years.

High-acid foods, like pickles and certain juices, can be stored for up to 18 months.

The USDA offers a free app called FoodKeeper, https://www.foodsafety.gov/keep-food-safe/foodkeeper-app) which can help you determine how soon specific foods should be consumed.

Of course, there’s always the smell test.

