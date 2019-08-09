News

BETTER ASK BARRY: Recreation trail safety

By:

Posted: Aug 08, 2019 09:53 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 05:51 PM PDT

BETTER ASK BARRY Recreation trail safety

MONTEREY, Calif. - Depending on who you ask, either bike riders go way too fast, or walkers can't follow the rules.

Opinions are pretty strong out on the Monterey Bay Recreation Trail.

So, with summer here, Better Ask Barry set out to see how people on foot and on wheels are getting along.

“Mostly good. Occasionally, you get someone – a few people on skateboards going a little crazy," said Phil, a visitor from the Central Valley.

The pace doesn’t look crazy, but it can get crowded.

This is a mixed-use pathway. Surreys, strollers, sightseers and cyclists all share the road.

“It would be nice if people would obey the signs and stay to the side they’re walking on and not take up the whole path,” said Kip, a Monterey resident who rides his bike there regularly. 

The Monterey Bay Coastal Recreation Trail runs 18 miles from Castroville to Pacific Grove. Law enforcement and maintenance are the responsibilities of the individual cities it passes.

Traffic is heaviest along the waterfront from Monterey to Pacific Grove.

In Monterey, walkers and riders share two paved lanes.  In Pacific Grove, there is an additional, unpaved surface intended for pedestrian traffic.

There are signs and lines the whole way, but some people pay better attention than others.

“I’ve actually laid somebody down that just turned right in my path and – bam – I hit them and they went down. They didn’t get hurt bad, they were mostly scared,” said Kip.

Overall, serious issues are rare. Pacific Grove police responded to just 10 calls over the last two years. Among the calls, three were for medical incidents, one was about a drone and another one was about electric bikes.

The trail is pretty much self-policing. If you’re unsure about the regulations, the City of Monterey has a long list of guidelines on its website.

In the meantime, the best advice is to slow down, stay to right and be on your best behavior.

And if you’ve got a question, you Better Ask Barry.

 

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

Take a look at which states are the most dangerous when it comes to drunken driving.

Read More »
On this day: August 9
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

On this day: August 9

A firefighting bear makes his debut, the United States drops the bomb on Japan again, Charles Manson's followers commit mass murder, Nixon resigns, and Michael Brown in shot and killed in Ferguson, all on this day.

Read More »
World's most beautiful castles
Getty Images

World's most beautiful castles

Find out more about 21 of the world's most beautiful castles, fortified homes that are both a feast for the eyes and a time trip back to the bygone age during which they were created.

Read More »
20 ways you're getting ripped off
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

20 ways you're getting ripped off

You know you're paying too much for all sorts of things. But just how much?

Read More »