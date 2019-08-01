Better Ask Barry: Saving on school supplies

BETTER ASK BARRY Back to school shopping

SALINAS, Calif. - It seems that back-to-school shopping starts earlier every year. The merchandise is already out and so is the cash. It can be both expensive and stressful, but it doesn't have to be.

Our assignment is: How to save money for back-to-school?

One idea is to start early and pick up a few items each week.

Couponing expert Jenny Martin says you can save if you buy supplies for the whole year.

“We don't see sales in the spring. So any supplies you think you’re going to need go ahead and get them. Maybe even times two,” said Jenny Martin of Southern Savers

You will also save if you avoid your child's favorite character, as branded supplies can be triple the cost.

“A tip, get some stickers and let your kid decorate their own notebook with their favorite character,” said Martin. “You're going to save a lot more money than paying for it upfront."

Most stores will match the prices of competitors, so shop around, and don't forget those coupons – either the online or paper variety.

For items like book bags and binders, which tend to take a beating, paying more upfront can pay off later.

“Some of those higher end brands actually have lifetime guarantees. If it falls apart, you take it back to the store and you get a brand new one for free," said Martin.

Surprisingly, back-to-school sale prices can beat Black Friday when it comes to computers and other electronic equipment. And don't forget, when it comes to high ticket items like graphing calculators or expensive uniforms, buy them used and save money that way.

