Better Ask Barry: Why another health advisory at Lover's Point?

By:

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 04:01 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 06:43 PM PDT

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. - Beachgoers beware. Water samples taken Monday at Lover's Point in Pacific Grove showed high levels of potentially dangerous bacteria.

The beach at Lover’s Point remains open, but Monterey County health officials are advising swimmers to avoid the water.

“When we sample, it’s a moment in time. It’s not necessarily an indicator that the whole body of water is contaminated. It’s just the one little container that we did take, and usually upon resample, everything is fine and the advisory is lifted,” said Marni Flagg, with the Monterey Environmental Health Bureau.

There are various causes for increased bacteria levels. Storm drains and rain runoff can wash contaminants into the bay. Marine life, such as seals and seabirds, are also to blame.

The beach was noticeably quiet on Wednesday, but few visitors expressed any concern.

“Occasionally, people will come in and ask if it's something they need to worry about,” said Sean Thompson, of Adventures by the Sea. “I’m not super sure on the specifics, but it's not something I worry about. Most people don't."

Monterey County health officials say the water at Lover's Point is tested weekly during the summer months. After a positive test, inspectors go back almost immediately for a retest. Most advisories are lifted after a couple of days.

A Southern California non-proft, Heal the Bay, issues a weekly report card for California beaches. This summer, Lover's Point earned a solid A+ for 15 consecutive weeks, but grades have dropped since August, including a D and two F grades.

You can view the report card here.

 

 

 

 

