Bike group speaking out after criticism on social media

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 02:06 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 06:56 PM PDT

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - If you were around Santa Cruz this weekend you may have seen a massive group of bicyclists riding around the city. 

Hundreds of people of all ages gathered for a group ride organized by SE Bikes.

And while the ride aims to promote community and getting outdoors, some people in Santa Cruz say they had a negative experience when encountering the group.

Organizers say while not everyone in the group follows the rules of the road, they hope it does not shine the group as a whole in a bad light.

A smaller group meets up every Wednesday at the Lighthouse on Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz for a shorter ride. 

They encourage anyone with questions or interest in biking to join them for a ride.

Santa Cruz police say they did receive at least one report from someone who encountered the group over the weekend. 

