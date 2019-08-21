Bike group speaking out after criticism on social media
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - If you were around Santa Cruz this weekend you may have seen a massive group of bicyclists riding around the city.
Hundreds of people of all ages gathered for a group ride organized by SE Bikes.
And while the ride aims to promote community and getting outdoors, some people in Santa Cruz say they had a negative experience when encountering the group.
Organizers say while not everyone in the group follows the rules of the road, they hope it does not shine the group as a whole in a bad light.
A smaller group meets up every Wednesday at the Lighthouse on Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz for a shorter ride.
They encourage anyone with questions or interest in biking to join them for a ride.
Santa Cruz police say they did receive at least one report from someone who encountered the group over the weekend.
