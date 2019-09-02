Boat that caught fire in Southern California may have ties to Central Coast

Courtesy Truth Aquatics

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - A boat that caught fire near the Channel Islands off the coast of Southern California may have ties to the Central Coast.

CBS Los Angeles confirmed that the boat involved, the Conception, is owned by Truth Aquatics, a rental company based in Santa Barbara. The boat appears to have been chartered by Worldwide Diving Adventures.

According to the Worldwide Diving Adventures website, a crew was leading a dive in the Channel Islands over Labor Day weekend. It left from the Santa Barbara Harbor on Friday night, and it was expected to return on Monday.

In addition to the Channel Islands, the company leads dives in the Monterey Bay. The website said one of the company's divers, Kristy Finstad, works for the City of Santa Cruz. In the event posting on the Worldwide Diving Adventures website, it says, "Marine Biologist Kristy brings her microscope to show divers silicious spicules and pumping pedicellariae..."

Adam with Bamboo Reef Scuba Diving Centers tells KION he had multiple friends on board the Conception during this trip, and some of his staff was on a boat in the same area.