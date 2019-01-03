News

Body found in CA landfill was taken there by garbage truck

Posted: Jan 03, 2019 12:10 PM PST

Updated: Jan 03, 2019 12:11 PM PST

LIVERMORE, Calif. - Authorities say the body of a woman found in a Northern California landfill was transported there in a garbage truck.
    
Alameda County Sgt. Ray Kelly tells the San Francisco Chronicle investigators believe the body went through a transfer station in San Leandro on a garbage truck and was off-loaded onto a larger truck before being dropped along with trash into the landfill in rural Livermore.
    
Workers discovered the decomposing body Monday.
    
Kelly says the woman's death is considered suspicious and the coroner's office is determining the cause and manner of death.
    
He says the body may have come from any one of the cities on the western side of Alameda County such as Oakland, Berkeley, Emeryville or San Leandro.
    
Kelly says officials are working on identifying the woman.
 

Copyright © 2019 KION. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

10 lazy ways to save money
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

10 lazy ways to save money

Whether you're saving for a college fund, a retirement fund or just for a rainy day, check out these easy tips to boost your finances.

Read More »
On this day: January 3
Jo Hale/Getty Images

On this day: January 3

Construction begins on the Brooklyn Bridge, FDR founds the March of Dimes, Apple Computer is incorporated, and Gen. Manuel Noriega surrenders, all on this day.

Read More »
On this day: January 2
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

On this day: January 2

NASA buzzes a comet, Nixon lowers the nation's maximum speed limit to 55, and oil tops $100 a barrel for the first time, all on this day.

Read More »
10 ways to burn fat faster
iStock / MartiSaiz

10 ways to burn fat faster

If your weight loss resolutions for 2018 are still intact but you need some help, click on as we mark Weight Loss Awareness Month with these tips to help you burn fat faster and melt away the pounds.

Read More »