Boulder Creek woman arrested after allegedly throwing apparent blood on lawmakers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A Boulder Creek woman was arrested and faces charges including assault and vandalism after an incident during an anti-vaccination protest at the California State Capitol.

The demonstrator threw a feminine hygiene device containing what appeared to be blood onto the Senate floor during session Friday evening and the liquid landed on several members of the Senate, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol.

43-year-old Rebecca Dalelio from Boulder Creek was arrested on six charges and posted a $10,000 dollar bond Saturday morning.

The CHP said the Senate floor and gallery were closed after the incident.

The CHP is investigating the situation.