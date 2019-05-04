Brave students stand up to bullying in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. - Brave students stood in front of thousands of classmates and teachers, Friday. They told stories of bullying that they've seen happen at their schools.

"The reason why I decided to do this was because I know how others feel. I've been in their shoes before," said 6th grade student, Aurora Rodriguez.

Renata Alvarez, a 6th grade student at Bardin Elementary School in Salinas, was one of those brave students. She was a victim of bullying, herself. She admitted her bullies teased her for her weight at school. "I felt like I was nothing. I felt less of person after I was told that I didn't belong here, or that I was fat," said Alvarez.

Salinas City Elementary School District gave Alvarez a chance to tell her stoy at their 3rd Annual March Against Bullying. They joined forces with other Salinas school districts, like Alisal Union School District, to let students know they can't be quiet when it comes to bullying. "We're looking at how we can help students really stand up, be "up-standers," especially against bullying," said Salinas City Elementary School District Superintendent, Martha Martinez.

Martinez came up with the idea for Friday's rally three years ago. She said it's not only a way to bring the community together, but to face the lare issue of bullying in schools, head on. "Unfortunately, they do happen. Fortunately, we have many strategies in place that will help both the bully, and the person that is being bullied, to be restored," said Martinez.

Martinez said lesson plans, centered around the issue of bullying, are now taught by teachers on a weekly basis. Many students have already taken the message to hear. "When you see bullying you stop it. You at least try to interfere and get them to stop," said 6th grade student, Sarah Fematt.

"Hopefully, I can set an example that it's not okay to be a bystander to bullying. It's better to be an upstander," said Rodriguez.