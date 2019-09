BREAKING: Brush fire burning in Corralitos contained

Cal Fire says crews have contained a brush fire in Corralitos. It burned less than acre in the area of Varni and Corralitos Road. While it is contained, firefighters are still on scene working to stop hot spots.

The California Highway Patrol says power lines may have caused the fire. There are road closures in affect throughout the area.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.