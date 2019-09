MGN Online

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - One person was killed in an accident on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz, Friday night, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP tells KION that the crash involved a motorcycle, but they can't yet confirm if more vehicles were involved.

One lane of southbound Highway 1 at Soquel Drive is closed, as of 8:45 p.m.

The accident happened just after 7:53 p.m.

This is a developing story.