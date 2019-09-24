BREAKING: Rep. Panetta supports inquiry into impeaching President Trump

WASHINGTON - Central Coast Congressman Jimmy Panetta (D-Carmel Valley) supports the formal inquiry into impeaching President Donald Trump.

Congressman Panetta's spokesperson confirmed the support in a phone call with KION, Tuesday.

In a statement released minutes later, Rep. Panetta says that his support for the inquiry is directly tied to the recent news surrounding President Trump and Ukraine:

"A recent whistleblower complaint alleges that the President sought improper assistance from the Ukrainian government for his own personal and political gain. The Intelligence Community Inspector General report of the complaint determined it to be credible and of urgent concern. As mandated by law, the Inspector General report on the whistleblower complaint must be provided to Congress. The Administration's refusal to comply with this legal requirement leaves Congress no other option but to begin a formal impeachment investigation. "I support this inquiry because, and as I have always stated, we must secure evidence upon which to base such a significant decision as the impeachment of a sitting president. If the evidence proves that the President explicitly or implicitly sought improper assistance from a foreign leader for his own personal and political gain, he should be impeached. This inquiry is about uncovering evidence, seeking the truth, and protecting our national security and the integrity of our democracy."

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the House is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.



Pelosi made the announcement Tuesday from the speaker's office at the Capitol saying "no one is above the law."



The move puts the Democratic speaker's stamp on the investigations that have been underway in the House.



Calls for an impeachment inquiry have intensified following reports that Trump may have sought a foreign government's help in his reelection bid.



Pelosi says the president "must be held accountable."



This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed to this report.