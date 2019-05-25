BREAKING UCSC fraternity dismissed after death investigation

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - A UC Santa Cruz fraternity has been dismissed following the findings of an investigation into a member's death.

UC Santa Cruz and the campus' police department said Friday that the Chancellor is dismissing Greek letter organization Theta Chi. The fraternity's UCSC chapter has been on an interim suspension during a university investigation into the off campus death last year.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the investigation "revealed deeply appalling behavior - hazing, drug use, and more - that does not represent the values of our university. UCSC has dismissed one member of the Theta Chi chapter and the release says other may face "serious discipline."

The release also writes: "Greek letter organizations are affiliated with the campus as student organizations. Our action means Theta Chi is no longer recognized by our university and is no longer eligible to organize or recruit members."

The national Theta Chi organization has revoked the Santa Cruz chapter's charter.

From UCSC: Anyone who is aware of any hazing or troubling activity is encouraged to reach out to the Dean of Students at 831-459-4446 and deanofstudents@ucsc.edu or UC Santa Cruz Police Department at 831-459-2231 ext. 1.