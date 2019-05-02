Burger King debuts "Real Meals" to cover a range of emotions, not just happy

Burger King came out with what could be considered the anti-"Happy Meal".

They've come out with their own line of adult-sized whopper combos called "Real Meals." The idea is to order one based on how you are feeling. Some of the options include the Salty Meal, the Blue Meal or the DGAF meal. They do not come with a toy.

Burger King collaborated with the non-profit Mental Health America for of mental health month, because nobody is happy all the time.