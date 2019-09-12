News

Bus driver resigns after video of door slamming in girl's face released

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 03:44 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 03:44 PM PDT

Bus door closes in girls face

WILTON, NH - A school bus driver resigned after the mother of a seventh grader shared video on social media showing the driver apparently slamming the bus' door in her daughter's face before driving away.

The girl, 11-year-old Bryanna Guitard, said she usually does not take the bus, but her mother was on bed rest. She said as the boy in front of her got to the top of the steps, the doors shut.

"So, then I, like, knocked on the door to see if she would realize I was there, and she didn't and she just drove off," Bryanna said.

After hearing about what happened, Bryanna's mother contacted the school's superintendent and the owner of the bus company. Her mother said she was told the driver didn't see Bryanna and wanted to apologize in person.

Before that could happen, Guitard said she posted the video on social media to get advice from other parents, and hours later the driver resigned.

The owner of the bus company said he had never received a complaint about the driver and was disappointed that she felt the need to resign before the situation went through any process.

