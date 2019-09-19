Bus on Josh Turner tour crashes, one dead several injured

COURTESY: CAL FIRE SLO

SHANDON, Calif.

Seven people were injured and one person has died when a tour bus crashed in Shandon. Two of the passengers had major injuries and five had moderate injuries.

CAL FIRE SLO has confirmed that the tour bus left Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles after a Josh Tuner concert Wednesday night.

The eight people on board were a part of Josh Turner's road crew. Josh Turner was not on the bus.

The names of victims have not been released at this time.

It is unknown where the tour bus was headed or how it crashed. Officials were on scene investigating.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:42 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:42 p.m.