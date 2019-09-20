Cal Fire conducting prescribed burn in Gabilan Range Friday

Cal Fire conducting prescribed burn on Friday

SALINAS, Calif. - Cal Fire is conducting a prescribed burn in the Gabilan Range east of Salinas on Friday.

Cal Fire is hoping the burn will reintroduce fire into the ecosystem and reduce hazardous fire fuels by removing brush and downed debris. It also gives firefighters hands-on training in fire suppression activities in a controlled environment.

This burn is a continuation of one conducted on July 29.

Cal Fire expects the burn to be visible from Hollister, Santa Clara Valley, Salinas Valley and San Benito County.