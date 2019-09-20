News

Cal Fire conducting prescribed burn in Gabilan Range Friday

By:

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 11:43 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 11:43 AM PDT

Cal Fire conducting prescribed burn on Friday

SALINAS, Calif. - Cal Fire is conducting a prescribed burn in the Gabilan Range east of Salinas on Friday.

Cal Fire is hoping the burn will reintroduce fire into the ecosystem and reduce hazardous fire fuels by removing brush and downed debris. It also gives firefighters hands-on training in fire suppression activities in a controlled environment.

This burn is a continuation of one conducted on July 29.

Cal Fire expects the burn to be visible from Hollister, Santa Clara Valley, Salinas Valley and San Benito County.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22

Nathan Hale gives his life for America, Jack Dempsey loses the "Long Count" match, President Ford survives an assassination attempt, Farm Aid begins, and Read More »

On this day: September 21
Kenyan Presidential Press Service via Getty Images

On this day: September 21

"The Hobbit" is published for the first time, Jimmy Hendrix becomes Jimi, Sandra Day O'Connor is confirmed as the first female Supreme Court justice, and a track superstar dies, all on this day.

Read More »
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

The 2020 presidential election will be here before we know it. Here's a look at the notables who have announced plans to run.

Read More »
On this day: September 20
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

On this day: September 20

Magellan sets sail, the first American-made, gas-powered car goes for a spin, Cal Ripken sits for the first time in 16 years, the U.S. ends "Don't Ask, Don't Tell," and Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico, all on this day.

Read More »