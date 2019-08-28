News

Cal Fire getting ahead of fires with Highway 17 brush clearing

Posted: Aug 27, 2019

Updated: Aug 27, 2019

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. -  

Our wet weather has eased the threat from wildfires, but the next three months are peak season.

Cal Fire and Caltrans are currently working on two projects in Santa Cruz County to reduce the fire risk as much as they can.

We’ve been in peak fire season since around June, but conditions have been mild due to our winter rains and higher humidity. Cal Fire says, the peak fire danger will actually occur over the next three months. “If we get some good early rains, it will stop sooner,” says Richard Sampson. 

Last year around this time, Cal Fire was busy fighting wildfires across the state. This year, they have things a little easier. That gives them more time to prepare for fires, while they aren’t fighting them. "This year we are able to get to a lot of our fuel reduction projects. Last year we couldn't even get close to them because all our resources were out on the fire lines. So this has been a good year," says Sampson.

They are currently working on two projects in Santa Cruz County, clearing brush and debris along Highway 17 and in Aptos.

As we travel into the rest of fire season, Cal Fire urges extra caution regarding fire safety.

