California's higher auto emission standards in jeopardy

Sep 18, 2019

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 06:32 PM PDT

SAND CITY, Calif. -

J & D Auto Repair in Sand City uses a $30,000 piece of equipment to perform "smog checks," every day. Owner, Denise Franco, said the shop bought it to meet California's high emission standards. "Anybody that is in the smog program now has this $30,000 piece of equipment. If not more," said Franco.

California-mandated "smog checks" are part of the state's effort to keep the air clean and healthy, but Franco said the equipment might be worthless if the Trump administration revokes California's higher emission standards. "We've set the standards. We've met the standards. We're used to the standards. I don't see any reason why we should change," said Franco.

President Donald Trump argued that a streamlined set of standards would increase production, in turn, making cars cheaper for consumers. On Twitter, Trump said the changes will allow more people to replace their highly polluting cars with new, environmentally friendly cars.

Governor Gavin Newsom said this is the President's attempt to overturn the state's progress in environmental protections. "We are the pace car as it relates to environmental stewardship, clean air, clean water, and reducing tail pipe emissions. We are proud of that. It's part of who we are. It's in our DNA. It's part of our economic story," said Newsom

For now, Central Coast auto shops plan to abide by California's requirements. "The program is not an easy program, but as a citizen in the state of California, I'd rather have it done than not do it. I'd rather have our high quality standards than go backwards," said Franco.

