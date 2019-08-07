News

California's largest recycling business closes, 750 laid off

Posted: Aug 07, 2019 08:42 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 08:42 AM PDT

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - California's largest operator of recycling redemption centers shut down Monday and laid off 750 employees.

RePlanet closed all 284 of its centers, and company president David Lawrence said the decision was driven by increased business costs and falling prices of recycled aluminum and PET plastic, the San Jose Mercury News reported .

The move came three years after RePlanet closed 191 of its recycling centers and laid off 278 workers.

Now many San Francisco Bay Area residents have few or no options for redeeming their recyclables, which is especially concerning for those who live in poverty or experience homelessness and rely on recycling for income.

Consumer Watchdog, a nonprofit that studies issues in California's recycling industry, estimated that more than 40% of all redemption centers have closed in the last five years. The closures result in consumers only getting back about half of their nickel and dime bottle and can deposits, according to a recent report from the nonprofit.

The closures also mean that more bottles made of aluminum and polyethylene terephthalate, or PET, will end up in landfills. People will either throw their recyclables directly into the garbage, or place them in curbside recycling bins, which are often filled with contaminated material that must be discarded. China, which has bought much of the U.S.'s recyclable material, has become stricter about what kinds of material it will accept.

Advocates are urging the state to reform how it subsidizes recycling centers to account for rising operating costs in the wake of continuously low aluminum and plastic prices.

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

Take a look at which states are the most dangerous when it comes to drunken driving.

Read More »
On this day: August 9
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

On this day: August 9

A firefighting bear makes his debut, the United States drops the bomb on Japan again, Charles Manson's followers commit mass murder, Nixon resigns, and Michael Brown in shot and killed in Ferguson, all on this day.

Read More »
World's most beautiful castles
Getty Images

World's most beautiful castles

Find out more about 21 of the world's most beautiful castles, fortified homes that are both a feast for the eyes and a time trip back to the bygone age during which they were created.

Read More »
20 ways you're getting ripped off
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

20 ways you're getting ripped off

You know you're paying too much for all sorts of things. But just how much?

Read More »