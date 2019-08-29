News

California State University announces plan to provide immigration legal services

LONG BEACH, Calif. - California State University announced on Wednesday a systemwide plan to provide immigration legal services to students and employees.

The university said the services will vary based on the provider and campus needs, but the services are expected to be phased in over the next six months at 22 CSU campuses. CSU Maritime Academy will not be assigned a provider, but students and employees can use immigration legal services at neighboring campuses.

The California Department of Social Services has contracted with four providers throughout the state- Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, Immigrant Legal Defense, CARECEN and Jewish Family Service- to provide legal aid on campus. CSU Monterey Bay's services will be provided by Immigrant Legal Defense. Attorneys, paralegals and other representatives will routinely visit campuses. Initially, the legal services offered will only include general consultations, DACA renewals and general assistance in filling out forms. Depending on need, services may be added or expanded.

CSU estimates that about 9,500 of its students are undocumented and receive AB 540 waivers. Undocumented students will get priority when scheduling appointments and receiving legal assistance, followed by students with other legal immigration questions and then employees.

Funding for the services initially came from a one-time allocation of $7 million from the 2018 Budget Act. That allocation went to the Department of Social Services to start direct immigration legal services programs on CSU campuses. The state's 2019-20 budget converted that amount to recurring funding to maintain services.

