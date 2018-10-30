CAMPAIGN 2018 Carmel Mayoral Race

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. - There are three distinct choices in Carmel this November - An embattled, but experienced incumbent (Mayor Steve Dallas), a political mainstay unseated in 2016 now looking to hop back in (Dave Potter), and an election and city newcomer (Gene Hughes).



Mayor Steve Dallas has led city hall for 2 years.



KION reached out to Dallas multiple times to speak with us for this report. He declined any sort of comment.



His campaign page promotes a million dollar city surplus, banning plastics, dedicating millions to repaving roads, and halting short term rentals.



But this has also been a troubling year for Dallas, accused of sexual harassment by two women. He was legally cleared in March after a city investigation, but apologized for what he admitted was inappropriate conduct.



This is part of what brings former Monterey County Supervisor Dave Potter back in the game. Unhappy with the city paying for the defense of both Mayor Dallas, and City Attorney Glen Mozingo, when news outlet Voices of Monterey Bay sued for access to information surrounding his resume. Potter says the public's concerns aren't being heard.



"When they are told by the Mayor that ‘if you can’t think positively don’t think at all because it's so

frustrating to have people disagree,’ that’s just wrong,” Potter said.



Same with businessman Gene Hughes.



“I’m running to revitalize the relationship between the council and the community,” Hughes said.



To improve the city, Potter wants to limit traffic congestion. One idea includes putting new regulations on trucks blocking downtown streets. He also wants to more employee parking so it doesn't creep into residential housing.



Potter also says there are too many tourists here during the season, so he’s hoping to limit buses coming through downtown, and increase mass transit.



“I think we need to look at marketing the shoulder season, the winter months, the off season, so we can

get people in here on a better basis,” Potter said.

Hughes agrees changes are needed with tourists and traffic. He would consider closing down Ocean Avenue to cars on a regular basis.



“If people can park much more easily at the mission, and there is a simple shuttle bus back and forth

through town, I think they would be very happy to be able to do that,” Hughes said.



Hughes believes tourists crowd Carmel streets during the day. That's why he wants to work with Monterey and Pacific Grove to entertain them day-side, and keep them as Carmel hotel guests at night.

With tourist guest taxes, Hughes would focus on the city's infrastructure.



“Improving the sidewalks, which you’ll see in a minute are quite crooked, and working to get Pacific

Gas and Electric lines below ground,” Hughes said.



Dallas won in 2016 with 56 percent of the vote.