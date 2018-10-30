News

CAMPAIGN 2018: State Senate District 12 candidates in the KION studio

Anna Caballero vs Rob Poythress

By:

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 05:22 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2018 09:08 PM PDT

State Senate District 12 candidates Poythress and Caballero in KION studio

SALINAS, Calif. - Madera County Supervisor Rob Poythress, Republican, and Assemblymember Anna Caballero (District 30), Democrat, are running for State Senate District 12. 

The district includes a lot of rural area - all of San Benito County, Monterey County including Salinas through King City, Merced County, and parts of Stanislaus, Madera, and Fresno Counties. 

Poythress and Caballero each went one-on-one with KION's Aaron Groff discussing issues ranging from challenges in Ag to the gas tax, renewable energy, and vocational education. 

Rob Poythress - Full interview

Anna Caballero - Full interview 

KION Copyright 2018


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Feuds between politicians, musicians
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Feuds between politicians, musicians

More than a few musical acts have been angered by a politician's unauthorized use of their music. Click through for more on that and other kerfuffles between politicians and musicians.

Read More »
Halloween candy we love, hate the most
FreeImages.com/Keith Syvinski

Halloween candy we love, hate the most

Take a look at the five most popular and five least popular Halloween candy treats, as compiled by online bulk candy store CandyStore.com.

Read More »
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

Orson Welles broadcasts "The War of the Worlds," buffalo wings are born, Ali and Foreman square off in the "Rumble in the Jungle," and Michael Jordan returns to the NBA, all on this day.

Read More »
Biggest political comebacks
spxChrome/iStock

Biggest political comebacks

Take a look at some big political comebacks from over the years.

Read More »