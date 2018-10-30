CAMPAIGN 2018: State Senate District 12 candidates in the KION studio

State Senate District 12 candidates Poythress and Caballero in KION studio

SALINAS, Calif. - Madera County Supervisor Rob Poythress, Republican, and Assemblymember Anna Caballero (District 30), Democrat, are running for State Senate District 12.

The district includes a lot of rural area - all of San Benito County, Monterey County including Salinas through King City, Merced County, and parts of Stanislaus, Madera, and Fresno Counties.

Poythress and Caballero each went one-on-one with KION's Aaron Groff discussing issues ranging from challenges in Ag to the gas tax, renewable energy, and vocational education.

Rob Poythress - Full interview

Anna Caballero - Full interview