Capitola Art and Wine Festival returns for 37th year

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 08:09 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 11:46 PM PDT

CAPITOLA, Calif. - The annual Capitola Art and Wine Festival has returned for its 37th year. 

Visitors from all over the Central Coast are flocking to Capitola, with it being estimated that 40,000 people will walk Capitola Avenue this weekend. 

Organizers say they are happy that the once small festival has grown size, and that taking appropriate safety precautions is a must. 

"We meet with the police department every year. The crowds seem to be getting bigger all the time. We take a lot of safety measures," said Capitola-Soquel Chamber of Commerce CEO Toni Castro

Safety measures that festival organizers are taking include access to first aid as well as police surveillance and parking assistance. A parking shuttle will run between the Capitola mall and the festival site. 

Organizers are recommending that tomorrow's attendees bring plenty of water with them, as temperatures are predicted to rise throughout the weekend. 

 

