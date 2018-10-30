Car catches fire on tow truck along Highway 101 in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Calif. - A portion of Highway 101 was shutdown after a car caught fire on top of a tow truck in south Monterey County.
According to the Greenfield Police Department, the car fire took place in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 at Espinosa Road around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The car went up in flames while still attached to a white tow truck. Lanes were temporarily shut down while firefighters put out the fire.
No word on the cause of the fire or injuries at this time.