News

Car catches fire on tow truck along Highway 101 in Greenfield

By:

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 02:24 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 02:25 PM PDT

GREENFIELD, Calif. - A portion of Highway 101 was shutdown after a car caught fire on top of a tow truck in south Monterey County. 

According to the Greenfield Police Department, the car fire took place in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 at Espinosa Road around 2 p.m. Tuesday. 

The car went up in flames while still attached to a white tow truck. Lanes were temporarily shut down while firefighters put out the fire. 

No word on the cause of the fire or injuries at this time. 

KION Copyright 2018


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Feuds between politicians, musicians
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Feuds between politicians, musicians

More than a few musical acts have been angered by a politician's unauthorized use of their music. Click through for more on that and other kerfuffles between politicians and musicians.

Read More »
Halloween candy we love, hate the most
FreeImages.com/Keith Syvinski

Halloween candy we love, hate the most

Take a look at the five most popular and five least popular Halloween candy treats, as compiled by online bulk candy store CandyStore.com.

Read More »
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

Orson Welles broadcasts "The War of the Worlds," buffalo wings are born, Ali and Foreman square off in the "Rumble in the Jungle," and Michael Jordan returns to the NBA, all on this day.

Read More »
Biggest political comebacks
spxChrome/iStock

Biggest political comebacks

Take a look at some big political comebacks from over the years.

Read More »