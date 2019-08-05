Car wash fundraiser held for victims of shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival

Gilroy car wash

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The people who packed the parking lot at Agave Sports Bar in Grill, could have had their car washed anywhere, Sunday. Dozens stopped by to support the families who lost their loved ones at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

"I asked coworkers to come out. I asked neighbors. I asked random people. I said, 'Hey I don't know these victims. You don't either. Just come out and show support.' Nobody expected this to happen. We just want to show love and support," said volunteer, Frankie Garcia.

25-year-old Trevor Irby, 13-year-old Keyla Salazar, and 6-year-old Stephen Romero were killed by an active shooter one week ago. Those closest to them are still mourning. "When they said it was her I was home. I called my sister. She was devastated. She asked if it was true. I said it wasn't true, then we found out it was true," said Salazar's godmother, Elizabeth Salas.

Families across the country are also dealing with loss. Active shooters killed a total of 29 people in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio in the past 24 hours. "We went through this once last week. Now this in El Paso, Texas. Why? I don't understand why," said Salas.

The San Jose community decided they will not deal with this alone. The family that organized the fundraiser plans to give 100% of the money raised to the three victim's families. "God bless the families. I hope they can lay them to rest with whatever donation we're able to help with," said Garcia.

The group raised almost $8,000 by 5 p.m.