News

Car wash fundraiser held for victims of shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival

By:

Posted: Aug 04, 2019 05:23 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 11:54 PM PDT

Gilroy car wash

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The people who packed the parking lot at Agave Sports Bar in Grill, could have had their car washed anywhere, Sunday. Dozens stopped by to support the families who lost their loved ones at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

"I asked coworkers to come out. I asked neighbors. I asked random people. I said, 'Hey I don't know these victims. You don't either. Just come out and show support.' Nobody expected this to happen. We just want to show love and support," said volunteer, Frankie Garcia.

25-year-old Trevor Irby, 13-year-old Keyla Salazar, and 6-year-old Stephen Romero were killed by an active shooter one week ago. Those closest to them are still mourning. "When they said it was her I was home. I called my sister. She was devastated. She asked if it was true. I said it wasn't true, then we found out it was true," said Salazar's godmother, Elizabeth Salas.

Families across the country are also dealing with loss. Active shooters killed a total of 29 people in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio in the past 24 hours. "We went through this once last week. Now this in El Paso, Texas. Why? I don't understand why," said Salas.

The San Jose community decided they will not deal with this alone. The family that organized the fundraiser plans to give 100% of the money raised to the three victim's families. "God bless the families. I hope they can lay them to rest with whatever donation we're able to help with," said Garcia.

The group raised almost $8,000 by 5 p.m.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: August 5
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: August 5

The Mayflower departs England, the first electric traffic signal is installed, Marilyn Monroe dies, the Beatles release "Revolver," and President Reagan fires striking air-traffic controllers, all on this day.

Read More »
10 most common pre-existing medical conditions
Ferre' Dollar via CNN

10 most common pre-existing medical conditions

As many as one in two Americans has some kind of illness or condition that was, at one time, considered a pre-existing condition by insurance companies before Obamacare.

Read More »
On this day: August 4
Michelle Cohan/CNN

On this day: August 4

Anne Frank's family is betrayed, Dave Winfield kills a seagull with just a baseball, Prince's "Purple Rain" album starts a long stay at No.

Read More »
24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio
CNN Video

24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio

Two mass shootings hit two different American communities within 24 hours, killing 20 in El Paso, Texas, and nine in Dayton, Ohio.

Read More »