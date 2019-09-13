News

Castroville gang investigation results in seizures and arrests

CASTROVILLE, Calif. - An investigation into gang activity in Castroville ended with nine arrests, and guns and drugs taken off the street, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. 

In a release, they say that their look into the alleged criminal activity of 42-year-old Miguel Vargas resulted in a search warrant Thursday on Poole Street and Blevins Way. There, the sheriff's office says, they seized six pounds of methamphetamine, over four pounds of heroin, three handguns and over $12,000 in cash.

Vargas, a Castroville resident, was booked into the Monterey County Jail on several narcotics, firearms and gang related charges.

 

 

