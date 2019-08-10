Catholic leaders call for action in Monterey over shootings

MONTEREY, Calif. - Catholic leaders in Monterey are calling for action after three recent mass shootings across the country left communities shattered.

34 candles sat on the steps of San Carlos Cathedral on Friday, each representing the 34 lives lost in Gilroy, El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

"You know, in times like this, when faith is tested, the thing that we do is we come together," said Jewel Gentry, a parishioner who attended the Mass of Peace and Healing on Friday.

Bishop of Monterey Daniel Garcia told his congregation that their faith informs them of the inherent value and dignity of every human life.

Echoing the motives of the shooter in El Paso, the bishop also spoke of his time as a child when he was refused enrollment at a school because of his ethnicity, visibly quivering as he told the story.

"I remember my mother telling me this, and I was so angry," said Garcia. "I was trying to make sense out of something that was absolutely ridiculous."

Garcia said in light of the horrific mass shootings, they as a church cannot stand idly by in silence. He called for the faithful to pray, but he also called them to take action.

"My friends, we are all in need of the people of God to rise up and to stand for what is right and to call out what is wrong," said Garcia.

The bishop shied away from naming specific policy changes. However, the diocese provided contact information for elected officials, including President Donald Trump. They also handed out commitment cards for parishioners to sign, pledging to make a difference no matter where that may be.

"Whatever you feel called, that you feel is important, get involved and work to address that issue," said Deacon Warren Hoy.

Over 300 people attended Friday's special mass.