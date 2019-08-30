Central Coast FFA students prepare for Livestock Show days at the Monterey County Fair

MONTEREY, Calif. - Kids have been raising livestock for months and now get to showcase all types of livestock over at the Monterey County Fair.

From swine to goats and cattle, livestock show competitors have been preparing their livestock for this set of days at the fair.

Some of them say they wouldn't be here without the support of local FFA chapters and schools offering barns for them to raise their livestock in.

Each of the people who spoke with KION say it was also the support of family that has provided them with the interest and motivation they need to continue raising livestock.

"Just getting the support of your parents and family when you're out in the ring is awesome," says Gonzales High student and livestock show competitor, Alejandro Ramirez.

For a kid competing at the livestock show, there's quite a bit of money on the line.

"This project is worth about $1,000 or so," says Ramirez. "Not everyone has it, we might take out loans sometimes to take care of our livestock, so it's really tough."

Not to mention the type of temperaments you're dealing with when it comes to the livestock.

"The dairy cow I'm showing, her name is Jade," says hog and beef show competitor, Brooke Mullins. "She absolutely hates flies...she will headbutt you and everything, that's how much she hates having flies around."

The stress level is ramped up higher with livestock show days like ones at the Monterey County Fair and the Salinas Valley Fair.

"The struggles I've faced is getting my hog to turn or keep its head up," says livestock show competitor, Sierra Short.

Each of the kids showing livestock this weekend have done so for a while.

They say the main thing is the show, itself, but it's also about bonding with people who you'll essentially see year after year.

They're a confident bunch, too. And they'll have to be if they want to keep participating in livestock shows in the future.