Central Coast fire departments heading to Tehama County to help with Red Bank Fire

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Several Central Coast fire departments are traveling north to battle a large wildfire in Tehama County, west of Redding.

They include those out of Seaside, Marina, North Monterey County, Cal-Fire and Monterey County Regional Fire.

They'll try and help out out the Red Bank Fire, which stands at 6,000 acres and zero-percent containment.

The fire is specifically located off Hammer Loop Road and Petty John Road, West of Red Bluff. It's currently burning in a remote location with difficult access.

At this time multiple structures are threatened.