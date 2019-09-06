News

Central Coast fire departments heading to Tehama County to help with Red Bank Fire

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Several Central Coast fire departments are traveling north to battle a large wildfire in Tehama County, west of Redding.

They include those out of Seaside, Marina, North Monterey County, Cal-Fire and Monterey County Regional Fire.

They'll try and help out out the Red Bank Fire, which stands at 6,000 acres and zero-percent containment.

The fire is specifically located off Hammer Loop Road and Petty John Road, West of Red Bluff. It's currently burning in a remote location with difficult access.

At this time multiple structures are threatened.

