Central Coast highway projects funded

SACRAMENTO - The California Transportation Commission allocated more than a billion dollars for highway safety and improvement projects, including $994 million from SB 1 (Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017) funds, which includes work on the Central Coast .

More than $30 million is going towards the "Pavement Preservation Project" on Highway 1 in Monterey County, covering the cost of the project.

The money is slated to be used to upgrade existing guardrail and improve 69.9 lane miles of Highway 1 from the Torre Canyon Bridge near Big Sur to San Luis Avenue in Carmel-by-the-Sea.

San Benito County is part of a $6.3 "traffic management systems" project that includes San Joaquin, Merced, Amador, Mariposa, Santa Clara and Alameda counties. The project is designed to "improve the flow of traffic by installing camera systems, Changeable Message Signs (CMS), extinguishable message signs, roadway weather systems and maintenance vehicle pullouts." Work will be done on SR-156 north of Fairview Road.

In a press release, Monday, Acting Caltrans Director Bob Franzoia said, "this new allocation of nearly $1 billion of SB 1 funds will be used to continue to address the backlog of repairs and upgrades."