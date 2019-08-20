News

Central Coast law enforcement agencies react to use-of-force bill signed into law

Aug 19, 2019

Updated: Aug 19, 2019

SALINAS, Calif. - Central Coast law enforcement agencies are reacting to the newly signed law, AB 392, also known as the California Act to Save Lives bill.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law Monday.

The legislation, AB 392, authored by Assemblymembers Shirley Weber (D-San Diego) and Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento), only allows officers to use deadly force if there is an imminent threat of death or serious injury to an officer or other people.

The Salinas Police Officers Association was against the original bill, along with other law enforcement agencies who had concerns over language that defined what is considered necessary use of deadly force.

They felt it could potentially criminalize officers.

“It began as a much more punitive bill against law enforcement and over the past months, the legislature has worked to put together a bill that actually meets the requirements and meets the desired goals of Californians,” said Jim Knowlton, President of Salinas Police Officers Association.

The California State Sheriffs’ Association also removed their opposition to AB 392 after it was amended. Monterey County Sheriff Steve Bernal said in a statement that the amendments “maintain fidelity to the objectively reasonable officer standard without jeopardizing public or officer safety."

“I think at this time that we’re about 50 percent there," said Knowlton. "But 392 doesn’t fund any additional training for officers and if we’re trying to improve the outcome in our communities, that’s very important and just as important as having the language in the law."

Knowlton told KION Senator Anna Caballero’s SB230 would provide officers with critical mental health, de-escalation and scenario-based training for police officers along with funding, provisions that the association feels are necessary in order for AB 392 to be successful.

SB 230 is currently stuck in committee, but supporters said the bill along with AB 392 will serve as an example for other states to follow.

