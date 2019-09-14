News

Central Coast schools taking extra precautions during heat advisory

By:

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 03:02 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 05:51 PM PDT

Central Coast schools taking extra precautions during heat advisory

SALINAS, Calif. - While the main focus in Fremont Elementary School's second grade class is learning new things, on Friday, the rising temperatures outside were hard to ignore.

"We don't want to go out in the sun. All the kids want is icecream," said Salinas mother, Stephanie Riquaez.

For kids at Fremont Elementary, the hot weather called for plenty of water, fans placed around the room, and closed blinds. The school does not have air conditioning, so when hot days come administrators make sure they're prepared. "We want our students and staff to be safe. That's our number one priority. It's pretty hard to have a place for students to come and learn when they're not feeling safe or when they're sick," said Christina Palmer with Alisal Union School District.

The Monterey County Office of Emergency Services said young kids are at a higher risk of heat related illnesses. "They're playing, they're active, and they're not necessarily aware of the warning signs within themselves. What we want to avoid is that. That's a dangerous health condition," said Palmer.

To be safe, students were kept indoors for recess, Friday. Between classes, teachers were encouraged to take breaks for water, reminds kids to remove thicker jackets, and keep heavy exercise to a minimum during Physical Education. 

In case of an emergency, the nurse's office was stocked and ready. "In the case of an emergency, we walk them in and ask that the student be checked by the attendance clerk to take vitals. We inform the parents as well," said principal, Clara Fernandez.

Fernandez said parents educating their students about proper hydrating could make a big difference on a hot day. "It's important for them to stay hydrated, drink plenty of water, so that they feel comfortable at school," said Fernandez.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Salinas police looking for suspect in two incidents near school

Salinas police looking for suspect in two incidents near school

Democratic presidential debate in Houston
Getty Images

Democratic presidential debate in Houston

Ten Democratic presidential hopefuls took to the stage on Sept. 12, 2019, at Texas Southern University in Houston.

Read More »
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Michelangelo starts working on David, the automobile claims its first fatality in America, the National Guard storms Attica, and the U.S. zeroes in on Osama bin Laden as the prime 9/11 suspect, all on this day.

Read More »
20 ways your laziness is costing you money
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

20 ways your laziness is costing you money

Companies thrive on our collective sloth. Make them earn their money by learning how your laziness is costing you cash.

Read More »