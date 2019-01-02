News

Central Coast welcomes New Year babies

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. - Two New Year's Day babies have been welcomed on the Central Coast!

At 12:51 a mother welcomed the first baby on the Central Coast. She gave birth to a girl at Natividad in Salinas.

And in Santa Cruz about 10 minutes later, Alexander Joseph Rodriguez was born at Dominican Hospital.

His parents Veronikka and Alejandro are very proud, as this is their first born. He was actually due on January 15th, but came a little early--just in time to get the first baby in Santa Cruz title.

"I'm so excited I couldn't wait for him. I guess that's why he came two weeks early. I thought for sure someone would be before us, but it's awesome, so cool that he gets to be the first little baby in the County," says Veronikka.

Alejandro adds, “it’s a great feeling It’s something I’ve always been dreaming about and it’s finally here.”

Baby Alexander's 4-year old cousin Lucas was also at Dominican to meet him, he says he's looking forward to teaching Alex how to wrestle.

But the day still isn't over and there are plenty of expecting mothers around, so we may welcome some more this New Year's Day.

